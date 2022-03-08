Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Holdings Raised by TPG Financial Advisors LLC

TPG Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 9.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 62,471 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,257 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF comprises about 1.4% of TPG Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. TPG Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $3,190,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VEA. MD Financial Management Inc. raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 88.7% in the third quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 536 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 5,285.7% in the third quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC now owns 754 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the second quarter worth about $42,000. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $62,000.

VEA traded up $0.27 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $44.40. The company had a trading volume of 47,835,576 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,222,369. The company has a 50-day moving average of $49.44. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $43.92 and a 12-month high of $53.49.

