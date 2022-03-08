Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Stake Boosted by Acropolis Investment Management LLC

Acropolis Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 687,652 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,108 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF comprises 3.1% of Acropolis Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Acropolis Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $34,011,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Powell Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Powell Investment Advisors LLC now owns 126,236 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,244,000 after purchasing an additional 1,034 shares during the period. Five Oceans Advisors grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Five Oceans Advisors now owns 50,629 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,504,000 after buying an additional 1,678 shares during the last quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $69,000. Wedmont Private Capital bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $16,365,000. Finally, Cambridge Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Advisors Inc. now owns 167,646 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,292,000 after buying an additional 19,848 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VWO traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $44.35. 25,918,358 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,897,873. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $43.90 and a 52 week high of $55.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $49.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.23.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

