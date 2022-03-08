Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV) Position Decreased by Acropolis Investment Management LLC

Acropolis Investment Management LLC lowered its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 93,506 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,970 shares during the period. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF makes up 1.9% of Acropolis Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Acropolis Investment Management LLC owned about 0.07% of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF worth $20,667,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VV. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 190.9% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $642,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $250,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,458,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $493,556,000 after buying an additional 23,182 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $270,000. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 24.3% during the 2nd quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 1,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after buying an additional 276 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF stock traded down $1.40 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $191.39. The company had a trading volume of 641,611 shares, compared to its average volume of 472,006. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $207.73. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $179.46 and a 12-month high of $222.59.

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

