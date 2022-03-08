Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONE) Stock Holdings Lifted by Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONE – Get Rating) by 17.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,379 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,119 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares worth $3,147,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC grew its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 83.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 515 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $75,000. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 1,388.9% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 804 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $258,000.

NASDAQ VONE opened at $191.97 on Tuesday. Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $178.62 and a twelve month high of $220.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $206.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $209.31.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th were given a dividend of $0.776 per share. This represents a $3.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. This is a boost from Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 16th.

