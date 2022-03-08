Vanguard Russell 3000 Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTHR) Shares Bought by Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 3000 Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTHR – Get Rating) by 19.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,452 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,025 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC owned 0.21% of Vanguard Russell 3000 Index Fund ETF Shares worth $2,686,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Russell 3000 Index Fund ETF Shares during the second quarter worth $2,380,000. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Russell 3000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 9.7% during the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Russell 3000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 56.8% during the third quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. now owns 8,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,125,000 after buying an additional 3,016 shares during the last quarter. Cliffwater LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 3000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cliffwater LLC now owns 91,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,095,000 after purchasing an additional 1,232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keystone Financial Group lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 3000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. Keystone Financial Group now owns 2,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Russell 3000 Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Shares of Vanguard Russell 3000 Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $189.13 on Tuesday. Vanguard Russell 3000 Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $178.58 and a 52 week high of $218.11. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $203.35.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th were paid a $0.762 dividend. This represents a $3.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 16th. This is a positive change from Vanguard Russell 3000 Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Russell 3000 Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTHR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Russell 3000 Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Russell 3000 Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.