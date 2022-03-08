Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Position Increased by Acropolis Investment Management LLC

Acropolis Investment Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 500,360 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,494 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises 19.6% of Acropolis Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Acropolis Investment Management LLC owned 0.08% of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF worth $218,288,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of VOO. Mackay Shields LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 39,252.0% in the third quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 393,484,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,880,000 after purchasing an additional 392,484,673 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.9% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 45,745,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,001,581,000 after purchasing an additional 423,457 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.0% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 18,350,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,237,264,000 after purchasing an additional 357,854 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 6.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,605,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,605,053,000 after purchasing an additional 383,170 shares during the period. Finally, Acorns Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 4.7% in the third quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC now owns 6,000,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,366,631,000 after purchasing an additional 270,522 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

VOO traded down $2.91 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $382.70. 9,346,720 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,725,619. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $413.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $416.05. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $354.14 and a 1-year high of $441.26.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd were given a dividend of $1.53 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 21st. This represents a $6.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. This is a boost from Vanguard S&P 500 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.31.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (Get Rating)

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.