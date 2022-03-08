Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) is Acropolis Investment Management LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

Acropolis Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,618,134 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,269 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for 12.3% of Acropolis Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Acropolis Investment Management LLC owned about 0.16% of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares worth $137,137,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BND. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 44,823,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,830,163,000 after buying an additional 2,302,942 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.6% in the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 41,422,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,559,383,000 after buying an additional 1,069,148 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 10.6% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 38,224,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,266,251,000 after buying an additional 3,648,866 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.4% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 30,767,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,629,122,000 after buying an additional 1,577,709 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 61,904.1% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 10,836,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $925,975,000 after buying an additional 10,818,980 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:BND traded down $0.38 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $81.08. The stock had a trading volume of 8,565,911 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,075,002. The business’s 50 day moving average is $82.66 and its 200 day moving average is $84.52. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $80.96 and a fifty-two week high of $87.07.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were issued a $0.129 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $1.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%.

