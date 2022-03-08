Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Position Trimmed by Beam Wealth Advisors Inc.

Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 7.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,719 shares of the company’s stock after selling 780 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up 2.7% of Beam Wealth Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Beam Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $2,347,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VTI. Macroview Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. Progressive Investment Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $59,000.

Shares of VTI stock traded down $1.23 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $210.01. 129,306 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,464,543. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $199.50 and a fifty-two week high of $244.06. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $227.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $231.65.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

