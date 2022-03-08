Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Shares Sold by Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC

Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC lowered its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 39.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 104,737 shares of the company’s stock after selling 68,067 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF comprises 6.7% of Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $12,459,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VTV. MEMBERS Trust Co raised its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 105.8% in the third quarter. MEMBERS Trust Co now owns 5,503,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $757,424,000 after purchasing an additional 2,830,070 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 3.2% during the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 73,176,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,097,585,000 after acquiring an additional 2,279,605 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 4.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,689,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,477,654,000 after acquiring an additional 1,130,032 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 63.3% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,411,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,048,000 after acquiring an additional 546,949 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the third quarter worth about $67,826,000.

NYSEARCA VTV traded down $0.16 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $141.89. 280,281 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,543,021. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $145.96. Vanguard Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $127.70 and a fifty-two week high of $151.16.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

