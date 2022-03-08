Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. Cuts Holdings in Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE)

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. reduced its position in Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 401,827 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 9,664 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. owned approximately 0.16% of Ameren worth $35,767,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of Ameren by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,884,275 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $395,626,000 after purchasing an additional 268,911 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Ameren by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,783,723 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $386,500,000 after purchasing an additional 180,828 shares during the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Ameren by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 2,715,105 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $219,923,000 after purchasing an additional 21,851 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Ameren by 86.6% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,368,535 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $189,577,000 after purchasing an additional 1,098,968 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arcus Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Ameren by 45,966.9% during the 3rd quarter. Arcus Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,219,044 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $418,000 after purchasing an additional 2,214,227 shares during the last quarter. 75.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Ameren alerts:

In related news, CEO Warner L. Baxter sold 57,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.31, for a total transaction of $4,976,670.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Mark C. Lindgren sold 1,175 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.89, for a total value of $100,920.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 98,171 shares of company stock valued at $8,490,103 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Ameren from $96.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Ameren from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Ameren from $90.00 to $87.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ameren presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.57.

Shares of Ameren stock opened at $89.57 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $86.98 and a 200 day moving average of $85.79. Ameren Co. has a 12 month low of $72.88 and a 12 month high of $90.77. The firm has a market cap of $23.08 billion, a PE ratio of 23.33, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.01). Ameren had a net margin of 15.48% and a return on equity of 10.31%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.46 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ameren Co. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be paid a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.63%. This is a positive change from Ameren’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 8th. Ameren’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.29%.

About Ameren (Get Rating)

Ameren Corp. is a public utility holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and natural gas services. It operates through the following segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, Ameren Transmission, and Other. The Ameren Transmission segment consists of the aggregated electric transmission businesses of Ameren Illinois and Ameren Transmission Company of Illinois (ATXI).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ameren Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameren and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.