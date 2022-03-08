Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. Has $26.59 Million Stock Holdings in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. trimmed its position in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating) by 15.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 305,401 shares of the company’s stock after selling 55,001 shares during the quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. owned 0.07% of Otis Worldwide worth $26,592,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Clarius Group LLC grew its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 3,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Leverage Partners Absolute Return Fund SPC grew its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Leverage Partners Absolute Return Fund SPC now owns 52,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,290,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 5,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, S.A. Mason LLC grew its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 3,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. 81.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OTIS opened at $74.30 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $31.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.71 and a beta of 0.97. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 52-week low of $64.59 and a 52-week high of $92.84. The business’s fifty day moving average is $82.14 and its 200-day moving average is $84.13.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.59 billion. Otis Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 39.58% and a net margin of 8.71%. Otis Worldwide’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 3.28 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.22%.

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

