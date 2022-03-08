Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. Has $32.23 Million Stock Holdings in Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV)

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. cut its position in shares of Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV – Get Rating) by 51.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 956,435 shares of the company’s stock after selling 997,665 shares during the quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. owned 0.37% of Ovintiv worth $32,231,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Diversified Trust Co grew its position in Ovintiv by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 33,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,137,000 after buying an additional 3,115 shares in the last quarter. Foundation Resource Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Ovintiv by 90.0% during the fourth quarter. Foundation Resource Management Inc. now owns 160,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,415,000 after purchasing an additional 76,134 shares in the last quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Ovintiv during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,288,000. Jefferies Group LLC boosted its holdings in Ovintiv by 11.2% during the third quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 802,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,399,000 after purchasing an additional 80,891 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Ovintiv by 23.5% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 120,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,966,000 after purchasing an additional 22,924 shares in the last quarter. 75.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Ovintiv from $56.00 to $54.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. CIBC lifted their price objective on Ovintiv from $50.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised Ovintiv from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Ovintiv from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $53.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Scotiabank raised Ovintiv from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $46.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.43.

Shares of Ovintiv stock opened at $48.74 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $39.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.47 and a beta of 3.34. Ovintiv Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.07 and a 52 week high of $50.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.58.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is a boost from Ovintiv’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. Ovintiv’s payout ratio is presently -24.67%.

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

