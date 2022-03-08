Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. Increases Stock Holdings in Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE)

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its holdings in Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE – Get Rating) by 9.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 156,424 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,115 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. owned 0.17% of Allegion worth $20,717,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Allegion by 5.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,596,251 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,136,251,000 after purchasing an additional 431,267 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Allegion by 2.8% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,128,253 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $413,492,000 after purchasing an additional 85,069 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Allegion by 6.1% in the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,681,886 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $354,493,000 after purchasing an additional 154,455 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of Allegion by 134.4% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,107,964 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $286,704,000 after purchasing an additional 1,208,752 shares during the period. Finally, AKO Capital LLP grew its position in shares of Allegion by 2.2% in the third quarter. AKO Capital LLP now owns 1,990,730 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $263,135,000 after purchasing an additional 42,733 shares during the period. 90.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ALLE opened at $114.73 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $121.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $129.53. The stock has a market cap of $10.12 billion, a PE ratio of 21.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.14. Allegion plc has a 12 month low of $106.83 and a 12 month high of $148.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.10. Allegion had a return on equity of 59.62% and a net margin of 16.84%. The company had revenue of $709.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $678.46 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.49 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Allegion plc will post 5.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be paid a $0.41 dividend. This is a boost from Allegion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. Allegion’s payout ratio is 26.97%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Allegion from $157.00 to $147.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Allegion from $146.00 to $134.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Allegion from $142.00 to $134.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Bank of America cut Allegion from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $163.00 to $142.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on Allegion from $170.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Allegion has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.80.

Allegion Plc provides security products and solutions that keep people safe, secure and productive. It operates through the following three geographic segments: Americas, the Middle East, India, and Africa (EMEIA), and Asia Pacific. The Americas segment sells a range of products and solutions such as locks, locksets, portable locks, key systems, door closers, exit devices, doors and door systems, electronic products, and access control and time and attendance systems.

