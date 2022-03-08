Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. Lowers Stock Position in Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC)

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lessened its stake in shares of Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC – Get Rating) by 51.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 405,877 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 432,065 shares during the quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. owned 0.62% of Moelis & Company worth $25,371,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MC. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Moelis & Company during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Moelis & Company by 101.0% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 422 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the period. Kings Point Capital Management purchased a new position in Moelis & Company during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in Moelis & Company by 40.7% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 591 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Moelis & Company during the third quarter worth about $38,000. 83.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Moelis & Company alerts:

Shares of NYSE:MC opened at $45.04 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $54.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.80. The stock has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.43 and a beta of 1.25. Moelis & Company has a fifty-two week low of $44.63 and a fifty-two week high of $77.49.

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The asset manager reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.02). Moelis & Company had a net margin of 23.71% and a return on equity of 85.78%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.99 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Moelis & Company will post 4.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 18th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.33%. Moelis & Company’s payout ratio is currently 44.94%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on MC shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Moelis & Company from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $77.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Moelis & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Moelis & Company from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $78.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Moelis & Company from $85.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Moelis & Company from $68.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.71.

In other news, CEO Kenneth Moelis sold 34,370 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.12, for a total transaction of $1,619,514.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jeffrey Raich sold 33,762 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.12, for a total transaction of $1,590,865.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 86,121 shares of company stock worth $4,058,022. 8.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Moelis & Company (Get Rating)

Moelis & Co operates as a holding company. It engages in the provision of financial advisory, capital raising and asset management services to a client base including corporations, governments, sovereign wealth funds and financial sponsors. The firm focuses on clients including large public multinational corporations, middle market private companies, financial sponsors, entrepreneurs and governments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Moelis & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moelis & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.