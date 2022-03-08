Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. Reduces Stake in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. reduced its position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 37,175 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,207 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P.’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $3,649,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. McAlister Sweet & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Morgan Stanley during the fourth quarter worth $1,609,000. E&G Advisors LP increased its position in Morgan Stanley by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. E&G Advisors LP now owns 8,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $834,000 after buying an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its position in Morgan Stanley by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 14,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,461,000 after buying an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. increased its position in Morgan Stanley by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 5,790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $568,000 after buying an additional 597 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Morgan Stanley during the fourth quarter worth $5,322,000. 83.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on MS shares. Citigroup raised Morgan Stanley from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $105.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. TheStreet upgraded Morgan Stanley from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Morgan Stanley in a report on Friday, December 17th. Barclays lifted their target price on Morgan Stanley from $110.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on Morgan Stanley from $119.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $106.12.

In related news, insider Andrew M. Saperstein sold 15,471 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.80, for a total value of $1,497,592.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, COO Jonathan Pruzan sold 18,414 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.05, for a total value of $1,860,734.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 69,461 shares of company stock valued at $7,060,891. 0.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE MS opened at $83.45 on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley has a 1 year low of $76.00 and a 1 year high of $109.73. The firm has a market cap of $149.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.39, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $99.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $100.08.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.08. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 15.46% and a net margin of 24.60%. The business had revenue of $14.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.92 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Morgan Stanley will post 7.7 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st were issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.87%.

Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

