Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. Reduces Stock Position in Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN)

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lowered its stake in shares of Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Get Rating) by 36.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,346,430 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 1,892,295 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. owned 0.33% of Southwestern Energy worth $15,595,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Southwestern Energy in the third quarter worth $28,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Southwestern Energy in the third quarter worth $46,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Southwestern Energy in the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Corient Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Southwestern Energy in the third quarter worth $57,000. Finally, Man Group plc purchased a new stake in shares of Southwestern Energy in the second quarter worth $68,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group upgraded Southwestern Energy from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $4.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Bank of America upgraded Southwestern Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $5.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Mizuho lowered their price target on Southwestern Energy from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Southwestern Energy in a research report on Friday, January 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $5.25 price target on the stock. Finally, US Capital Advisors downgraded Southwestern Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.44 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, November 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.24.

Shares of NYSE:SWN opened at $5.54 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $4.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.86. Southwestern Energy has a 12-month low of $3.74 and a 12-month high of $5.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.67 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04.

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The energy company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.03. Southwestern Energy had a positive return on equity of 117.50% and a negative net margin of 0.37%. The firm had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 278.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Southwestern Energy will post 1.37 EPS for the current year.

Southwestern Energy Co is a holding company, which engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). It operates through the Exploration and Production (E&P), and Marketing segments. The E&P segment includes operations in northeast Pennsylvania, West Virginia, and southwest Pennsylvania, The Marketing segment deals in the marketing and transportation of natural gas, oil and NGLs primarily produced in E&P.

