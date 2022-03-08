Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. Sells 141,125 Shares of Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR)

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. cut its holdings in shares of Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR – Get Rating) by 20.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 564,610 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 141,125 shares during the quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. owned about 1.09% of Spire worth $36,824,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Spire by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,958,287 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $303,348,000 after buying an additional 55,708 shares in the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Spire by 21.3% in the 3rd quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,075,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $65,793,000 after buying an additional 188,800 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Spire by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,041,335 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $63,709,000 after buying an additional 7,979 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Spire by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 828,498 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $50,688,000 after purchasing an additional 47,618 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Spire by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 790,357 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $48,356,000 after purchasing an additional 31,096 shares in the last quarter. 81.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:SR opened at $71.55 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $65.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.83. Spire Inc. has a 52 week low of $59.60 and a 52 week high of $77.95. The company has a market cap of $3.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.52, a P/E/G ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.31.

Spire (NYSE:SR – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by ($0.17). Spire had a net margin of 10.29% and a return on equity of 10.13%. The company had revenue of $555.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $548.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.42 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Spire Inc. will post 3.83 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a $0.685 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $2.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.83%. Spire’s payout ratio is 63.28%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Spire from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $76.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Bank of America lowered shares of Spire from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $63.00 to $58.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Spire from $68.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. Guggenheim lowered shares of Spire from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $71.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Spire from $78.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.78.

Spire Inc operates as a public utility holding company, which provides natural gas service through its utility operations while engaging in non-regulated activities. It operates through the following business segments: Gas Utility and Gas Marketing. The Gas Utility segment includes the regulated operations of Laclede Gas Company and Alabama Gas Corporation.

