Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. Sells 149,048 Shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lowered its position in shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Rating) by 17.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 724,270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 149,048 shares during the quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. owned 0.13% of Synchrony Financial worth $33,599,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SYF. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Synchrony Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 143.1% during the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 919 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Synchrony Financial by 41.0% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,093 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Synchrony Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC grew its stake in Synchrony Financial by 97.4% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,354 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 668 shares in the last quarter. 93.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider David P. Melito sold 9,351 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.05, for a total transaction of $430,613.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SYF stock opened at $34.76 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $44.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.01. Synchrony Financial has a 12-month low of $34.48 and a 12-month high of $52.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.74, a PEG ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.01. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 27.27% and a return on equity of 30.77%. The firm had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.24 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Synchrony Financial will post 5.57 EPS for the current year.

Synchrony Financial declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, December 15th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to reacquire up to 3.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 10th were given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 9th. Synchrony Financial’s payout ratio is 12.01%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on SYF shares. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $52.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 31st. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Synchrony Financial from $54.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 31st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Synchrony Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Synchrony Financial from $55.00 to $51.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Stephens cut their price target on shares of Synchrony Financial from $58.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 31st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.56.

Synchrony Financial engages in the provision of consumer financial services. It operates through three sales platforms: Retail Card, Payment Solutions, and CareCredit. The Retail Card platform is a provider of private label credit cards, and also provides Dual Cards and small-and medium-sized business credit products.

