Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. Sells 2,076 Shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lowered its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 88,919 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 2,076 shares during the quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P.’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $14,196,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of A. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in Agilent Technologies during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Agilent Technologies during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Agilent Technologies by 294.1% during the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 268 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in Agilent Technologies by 67.9% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 272 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its position in Agilent Technologies by 70.8% during the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 292 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period.

Get Agilent Technologies alerts:

Shares of A opened at $130.34 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $140.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $153.82. The company has a market capitalization of $39.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.08, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.64. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $115.27 and a 1-year high of $179.57.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The medical research company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 18.70% and a return on equity of 27.04%. Agilent Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.06 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 4th. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.32%.

In other Agilent Technologies news, SVP Dominique Grau sold 3,669 shares of Agilent Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.00, for a total transaction of $590,709.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 123,459 shares of Agilent Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.82, for a total transaction of $18,373,168.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

A has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $190.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Agilent Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $180.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $175.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $170.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Agilent Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $160.54.

Agilent Technologies Profile (Get Rating)

Agilent Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of application focused solutions for life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers application-focused solutions that include instruments and software that enable it to identify, quantify, and analyze the physical and biological properties of substances and products, as well as the clinical and life sciences research areas to interrogate samples at the molecular and cellular level.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding A? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Agilent Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agilent Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.