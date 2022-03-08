VBI Vaccines (NASDAQ:VBIV) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Meets Estimates

VBI Vaccines (NASDAQ:VBIV – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.07), MarketWatch Earnings reports. VBI Vaccines had a negative return on equity of 39.02% and a negative net margin of 9,290.20%.

VBIV opened at $1.33 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $342.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.12 and a beta of 1.94. VBI Vaccines has a 1 year low of $1.21 and a 1 year high of $4.31. The company has a current ratio of 4.49, a quick ratio of 4.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.55.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on VBI Vaccines in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered VBI Vaccines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 31st.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in VBI Vaccines during the third quarter valued at $45,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in VBI Vaccines during the third quarter valued at $52,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in VBI Vaccines by 249.8% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 33,462 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 23,897 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in VBI Vaccines during the fourth quarter valued at $126,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in VBI Vaccines by 130.6% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 65,579 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 37,139 shares during the last quarter. 43.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VBI Vaccines, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of infectious disease and immuno-oncology vaccines. The firm focuses on the prevention and treatment of hepatitis B through its product pipeline, the Sci-B-Vac and VBI-2601. It also develops enveloped virus-like particle (eVLP) platform technology, which allows the development of eVLP vaccines that closely mimic the target virus to elicit a potent immune response.

