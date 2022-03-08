VeChain (VET) Price Tops $0.0463 on Top Exchanges

VeChain (CURRENCY:VET) traded up 1.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on March 8th. In the last seven days, VeChain has traded down 12.5% against the dollar. One VeChain coin can now be bought for about $0.0463 or 0.00000120 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. VeChain has a market cap of $2.97 billion and approximately $279.15 million worth of VeChain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

VeThor Token (VTHO) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Qredo (QRDO) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00006168 BTC.

Dock (DOCK) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0335 or 0.00000087 BTC.

OG Fan Token (OG) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.83 or 0.00007331 BTC.

ImpulseVen (VEN) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000289 BTC.

Oogear (OG) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000010 BTC.

VeChain Coin Profile

VeChain (CRYPTO:VET) is a Proof of Authority coin that uses the VeChainThor Authority hashing algorithm. It launched on August 15th, 2017. VeChain’s total supply is 86,712,634,466 coins and its circulating supply is 64,315,576,989 coins. VeChain’s official Twitter account is @Vechain1 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for VeChain is www.vechain.org . The Reddit community for VeChain is /r/vechain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “VeChain’s Blockchain-as-a-Service (“BaaS”) platform is called ToolChain. ToolChain is a comprehensive blockchain platform offering diverse services including: product lifecycle management, supply chain process control, data deposit, data certification, and process certification. With ToolChain, any sized business can utilize blockchain technology to further enhance brand perception and value as well as to expand into new business models. “

VeChain Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VeChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VeChain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase VeChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

