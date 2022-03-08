VectorShares Min Vol ETF (NYSEARCA:VSPY) Stock Price Down 0.7%

VectorShares Min Vol ETF (NYSEARCA:VSPY – Get Rating) shares traded down 0.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $9.79 and last traded at $9.88. 178,648 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 108% from the average session volume of 85,808 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.95.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.99.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for VectorShares Min Vol ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VectorShares Min Vol ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.