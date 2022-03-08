Vectorspace AI Hits Market Capitalization of $70.61 Million (VXV)

Vectorspace AI (CURRENCY:VXV) traded 1.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on March 8th. One Vectorspace AI coin can now be bought for $1.78 or 0.00004575 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Vectorspace AI has traded 19% lower against the U.S. dollar. Vectorspace AI has a market capitalization of $70.61 million and approximately $241,666.00 worth of Vectorspace AI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000279 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $111.65 or 0.00287664 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0391 or 0.00000101 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0825 or 0.00000213 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000604 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $465.56 or 0.01199522 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00003277 BTC.

ETERNAL TOKEN (XET) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000514 BTC.

Vectorspace AI Profile

VXV is a coin. Vectorspace AI’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 39,763,570 coins. Vectorspace AI’s official website is vectorspace.ai . Vectorspace AI’s official Twitter account is @Vectorspace_AI and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Vectorspace AI is https://reddit.com/r/VectorspaceAI and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Vectorspace AI platform enables dynamically generated smart “token baskets” based on user-selected trends that exist in search, social media and news. The reason It has included the word ‘smart’ is based on the ability for these baskets to determine for themselves whether or not to include additional cryptocurrencies or components from related baskets that may increase overall returns. Baskets that interact this way with one another will conduct these kinds of transactions between one another using the Vectorspace utility token, VXV which is also required to dynamically generate baskets. “

Vectorspace AI Coin Trading

