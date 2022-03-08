VEON (NASDAQ:VEON) Stock Price Down 5%

VEON Ltd. (NASDAQ:VEON – Get Rating)’s share price was down 5% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $0.35 and last traded at $0.37. Approximately 488,008 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 23,489,668 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.39.
A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on VEON shares. Zacks Investment Research raised VEON from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. TheStreet upgraded VEON from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th.
The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.75. The stock has a market cap of $752.30 million, a PE ratio of 1.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.05 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.35 and a 200-day moving average of $1.78.
VEON Company Profile (NASDAQ:VEON)
VEON Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of connectivity and internet services. It operates through the following segments: Cornerstone Market, Growth Engine, and Frontier Market. The Cornerstone segment includes operations in Russia. The Growth Engines segment comprises businesses in Pakistan, Ukraine, Kazakhstan, and Uzbekistan.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on VEON (VEON)
- It’s Time To Shop For Dick’s Sporting Goods Again
- Macy’s Stock is Hitting on All Cylinders
- 3 Inflation Proof Stocks Worth the Price
- Marketbat Podcast:Trading Stocks With Ongoing Russia-Ukraine Crisis
- 3 Reputable Railroad Stocks to Buy Now
Receive News & Ratings for VEON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VEON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.