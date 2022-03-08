VEON (NASDAQ:VEON) Stock Price Down 5%

VEON Ltd. (NASDAQ:VEON – Get Rating)’s share price was down 5% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $0.35 and last traded at $0.37. Approximately 488,008 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 23,489,668 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.39.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on VEON shares. Zacks Investment Research raised VEON from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. TheStreet upgraded VEON from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th.

The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.75. The stock has a market cap of $752.30 million, a PE ratio of 1.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.05 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.35 and a 200-day moving average of $1.78.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of VEON by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 6,317,744 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $10,803,000 after buying an additional 172,347 shares during the period. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP grew its stake in VEON by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP now owns 973,228 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,669,000 after purchasing an additional 6,530 shares in the last quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP grew its stake in VEON by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP now owns 195,040 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 65,000 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in VEON by 31.9% during the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 9,477,210 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $16,206,000 after purchasing an additional 2,290,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its stake in VEON by 329.0% during the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 113,851 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 87,311 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.74% of the company’s stock.

VEON Company Profile (NASDAQ:VEON)

VEON Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of connectivity and internet services. It operates through the following segments: Cornerstone Market, Growth Engine, and Frontier Market. The Cornerstone segment includes operations in Russia. The Growth Engines segment comprises businesses in Pakistan, Ukraine, Kazakhstan, and Uzbekistan.

