Verasity (VRA) 24-Hour Volume Hits $86.45 Million

Verasity (CURRENCY:VRA) traded up 11.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on March 8th. Verasity has a total market cap of $93.73 million and approximately $86.45 million worth of Verasity was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Verasity coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0210 or 0.00000054 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Verasity has traded 11.2% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Verasity Coin Profile

Verasity is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 18th, 2018. Verasity’s total supply is 19,400,882,350 coins and its circulating supply is 4,470,185,346 coins. The official message board for Verasity is medium.com/verasity. The Reddit community for Verasity is /r/Verasity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Verasity’s official website is www.verasity.io. Verasity’s official Twitter account is @verasitytech and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Verasity is the next generation of video sharing platform enhanced with blockchain technology. It aims to empower content creators by allowing them to choose how to monetize videos and also users by giving them more content and options and letting them choose if advertising is wanted and rewarding users that view it. Verasity (VRA) is an ERC20 compliant token in the Ethereum network and is used in the platform as a reward and payment method. “

Verasity Coin Trading

