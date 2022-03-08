Verastem, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSTM) Shares Purchased by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Verastem, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSTM – Get Rating) by 25.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,281,533 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 469,373 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 1.25% of Verastem worth $7,027,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Verastem in the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in Verastem during the third quarter worth approximately $65,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Verastem during the first quarter worth approximately $62,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Verastem during the third quarter worth approximately $74,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in Verastem during the third quarter worth approximately $79,000. 74.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Brian M. Stuglik sold 13,682 shares of Verastem stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.27, for a total transaction of $31,058.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 35,868 shares of company stock worth $76,921. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Verastem stock opened at $1.06 on Tuesday. Verastem, Inc. has a one year low of $1.04 and a one year high of $4.94. The company has a market cap of $193.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.41 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.29.

Verastem, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of drugs for the treatment of cancer. The company was founded by Richard H. Aldrich, Michelle Dipp, Piyush Gupta, Satish Jindal, Eric S. Lander, Robert F. Weinberg, and Christoph H. Westphal on August 4, 2010 and is headquartered in Needham, MA.

