VeriCoin Trading 23% Higher Over Last Week (VRC)

VeriCoin (CURRENCY:VRC) traded 55.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on March 8th. VeriCoin has a total market capitalization of $464,882.89 and approximately $814.00 worth of VeriCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, VeriCoin has traded up 23% against the U.S. dollar. One VeriCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0134 or 0.00000035 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $38,435.67 or 1.00495496 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $27.45 or 0.00071777 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001240 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002846 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.38 or 0.00021907 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001987 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002626 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.86 or 0.00015334 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000028 BTC.

VRC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 10th, 2014. VeriCoin’s total supply is 34,728,627 coins. VeriCoin’s official message board is www.vericoinforums.com . The Reddit community for VeriCoin is /r/vericoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . VeriCoin’s official Twitter account is @VeriCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . VeriCoin’s official website is www.vericoin.info

According to CryptoCompare, “VRC was designed to reduce the PoW phase and enter PoST phase quickly. With a steady block reward and block time of sixty seconds, the PoW phase finished after the first few weeks of launch – 10/05/2014. The PoST interest rate is dynamic and depends on how much the coin is held and staked in the PoST. The dynamic interest rate is pegged at a sensible level of between 0-3% roughly. The PoST interest is gained through transaction fees which are also distributed to the Vericoin fund – to aid in development and promotion of the currency. There was no premine. “

