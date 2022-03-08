Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $772.93 Million

Equities analysts predict that Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) will post sales of $772.93 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Verisk Analytics’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $789.49 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $747.60 million. Verisk Analytics reported sales of $726.10 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Verisk Analytics will report full year sales of $3.12 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.01 billion to $3.21 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $3.29 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.14 billion to $3.44 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Verisk Analytics.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The business services provider reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $766.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $769.51 million. Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 31.34% and a net margin of 22.22%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.27 EPS.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Verisk Analytics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $195.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 25th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Verisk Analytics from $216.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Verisk Analytics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $232.00 to $237.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Verisk Analytics from $235.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on Verisk Analytics from $240.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Verisk Analytics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $216.00.

In other news, CFO Lee Shavel sold 483 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.30, for a total transaction of $94,812.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Scott G. Stephenson sold 57,920 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.71, for a total value of $13,073,123.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 137,286 shares of company stock worth $30,845,269 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.28% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,684,093 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,672,505,000 after purchasing an additional 142,747 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,302,061 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,670,200,000 after purchasing an additional 144,892 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,897,297 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,577,619,000 after purchasing an additional 60,460 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,415,064 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $779,419,000 after purchasing an additional 344,057 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flossbach Von Storch AG raised its stake in Verisk Analytics by 1.2% in the third quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 2,994,554 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $599,719,000 after buying an additional 34,829 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VRSK opened at $187.50 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.85. Verisk Analytics has a 1 year low of $167.37 and a 1 year high of $231.57. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $198.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $207.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.49.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This is an increase from Verisk Analytics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.43%.

Verisk Analytics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Verisk Analytics, Inc is a data analytics provider, which engages in the provision of data analytics for customers in insurance, energy markets and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Energy & Specialized Markets, and Financial Services. The Insurance segment serves insurance customers and focuses on the prediction of loss, the selection and pricing of risk, and compliance.

