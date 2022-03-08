Verizon Communications Inc. Expected to Earn Q3 2022 Earnings of $1.41 Per Share (NYSE:VZ)

Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) – Analysts at KeyCorp increased their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for Verizon Communications in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, March 6th. KeyCorp analyst B. Nispel now forecasts that the cell phone carrier will post earnings per share of $1.41 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.40.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $34.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.98 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 16.51% and a return on equity of 28.94%. Verizon Communications’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.21 earnings per share.

VZ has been the subject of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Verizon Communications from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $62.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $56.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Tigress Financial raised their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $61.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Friday. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Verizon Communications presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.50.

Shares of VZ opened at $54.68 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $229.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.40. Verizon Communications has a twelve month low of $49.69 and a twelve month high of $59.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The company has a 50 day moving average of $53.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.12.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th will be given a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.68%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.03%.

In related news, CEO Hans Erik Vestberg bought 19,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $52.55 per share, for a total transaction of $998,450.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,554 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total transaction of $80,808.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bill Few Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Verizon Communications during the fourth quarter worth about $3,813,000. Walleye Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 15.5% in the 4th quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 18,240 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $948,000 after acquiring an additional 2,447 shares during the period. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 29.0% in the 4th quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 20,551 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,072,000 after acquiring an additional 4,620 shares during the period. Vantage Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $405,000. Finally, BetterWealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $461,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.93% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments.

