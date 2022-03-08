Vermilion Energy Inc. (NYSE:VET) Plans $0.05 Quarterly Dividend

Vermilion Energy Inc. (NYSE:VET – Get Rating) (TSE:VET) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, March 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.047 per share by the oil and gas company on Monday, April 18th. This represents a $0.19 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th.

NYSE:VET traded up $1.44 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $23.52. 5,636,577 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,478,127. The stock has a market cap of $3.82 billion, a PE ratio of 6.40 and a beta of 2.58. Vermilion Energy has a 52 week low of $5.51 and a 52 week high of $23.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $15.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET – Get Rating) (TSE:VET) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 7th. The oil and gas company reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $1.32. Vermilion Energy had a net margin of 46.50% and a return on equity of 0.98%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.21) EPS.

A number of equities analysts have commented on VET shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vermilion Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Saturday, December 25th. National Bank Financial upped their target price on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$30.00 to C$34.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$22.00 to C$23.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$15.50 to C$18.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$18.00 to C$20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Vermilion Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.45.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VET. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vermilion Energy by 60.5% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 57,215 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $565,000 after buying an additional 21,571 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of Vermilion Energy in the third quarter worth $678,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vermilion Energy in the fourth quarter worth $61,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Vermilion Energy by 89.0% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 246,347 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,102,000 after buying an additional 116,024 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Vermilion Energy by 370.1% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 61,796 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $778,000 after buying an additional 48,650 shares during the last quarter. 23.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vermilion Energy, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Canada, United States of America, France, Netherlands, Germany, Ireland, Australia, and Corporate. The company was founded by Lorenzo Donadeo and Claudio A.

