Vermilion Energy (TSE:VET) Given New C$29.00 Price Target at TD Securities

Vermilion Energy (TSE:VET – Get Rating) (NYSE:VET) had its price objective hoisted by investment analysts at TD Securities from C$23.00 to C$29.00 in a report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ target price indicates a potential downside of 2.59% from the company’s current price.

VET has been the topic of a number of other reports. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$25.00 to C$27.00 in a research note on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$22.00 to C$30.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$25.00 to C$26.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. ATB Capital boosted their target price on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$13.50 to C$14.50 in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$11.00 to C$13.00 and gave the company an “underpeform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$25.45.

Shares of TSE:VET traded up C$1.52 during trading on Tuesday, reaching C$29.77. The stock had a trading volume of 4,120,587 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,101,343. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$20.21 and its 200 day moving average is C$14.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.51. Vermilion Energy has a 52 week low of C$7.06 and a 52 week high of C$30.76. The stock has a market cap of C$4.83 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.48.

Vermilion Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas in North America, Europe, and Australia. It owns 81% working interest in 642,300 net acres of developed land and 87% working interest in 376,700 net acres of undeveloped land, and 613 net producing natural gas wells and 3,034 net producing oil wells in Canada; and 96% working interest in 248,900 net acres of developed land and 91% working interest in 222,100 net acres of undeveloped land in the Aquitaine and Paris Basins, and 325 net producing oil wells and 3.0 net producing gas wells in France.

