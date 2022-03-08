Vermilion Energy (TSE:VET) Price Target Increased to C$27.00 by Analysts at Scotiabank

Vermilion Energy (TSE:VET – Get Rating) (NYSE:VET) had its price target hoisted by analysts at Scotiabank from C$25.00 to C$27.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 9.30% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Vermilion Energy from C$11.00 to C$13.00 and gave the stock an “underpeform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on Vermilion Energy from C$19.00 to C$30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Vermilion Energy from C$17.00 to C$20.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. CIBC lifted their price target on Vermilion Energy from C$19.00 to C$25.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price target on Vermilion Energy from C$22.00 to C$23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$25.45.

VET traded up C$1.52 during trading on Tuesday, hitting C$29.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,120,587 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,101,343. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.31. Vermilion Energy has a twelve month low of C$7.06 and a twelve month high of C$30.76. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$20.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$14.69. The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.83 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.48.

Vermilion Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas in North America, Europe, and Australia. It owns 81% working interest in 642,300 net acres of developed land and 87% working interest in 376,700 net acres of undeveloped land, and 613 net producing natural gas wells and 3,034 net producing oil wells in Canada; and 96% working interest in 248,900 net acres of developed land and 91% working interest in 222,100 net acres of undeveloped land in the Aquitaine and Paris Basins, and 325 net producing oil wells and 3.0 net producing gas wells in France.

