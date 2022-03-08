Vermilion Energy (TSE:VET) PT Raised to C$26.00

Vermilion Energy (TSE:VET – Get Rating) (NYSE:VET) had its target price hoisted by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$25.00 to C$26.00 in a report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 12.66% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on VET. National Bankshares raised their target price on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$19.00 to C$30.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$19.00 to C$30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. CIBC raised their target price on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$19.00 to C$25.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. ATB Capital raised their target price on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$13.50 to C$14.50 in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$20.00 to C$25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$25.45.

Shares of VET stock traded up C$1.52 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting C$29.77. 4,120,587 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,101,343. The company has a market capitalization of C$4.83 billion and a PE ratio of 6.48. Vermilion Energy has a 12-month low of C$7.06 and a 12-month high of C$30.76. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$20.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$14.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.31.

Vermilion Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas in North America, Europe, and Australia. It owns 81% working interest in 642,300 net acres of developed land and 87% working interest in 376,700 net acres of undeveloped land, and 613 net producing natural gas wells and 3,034 net producing oil wells in Canada; and 96% working interest in 248,900 net acres of developed land and 91% working interest in 222,100 net acres of undeveloped land in the Aquitaine and Paris Basins, and 325 net producing oil wells and 3.0 net producing gas wells in France.

