Verso (VSO) Price Tops $0.0363 on Top Exchanges

Verso (CURRENCY:VSO) traded down 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on March 8th. During the last week, Verso has traded down 6.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Verso coin can now be purchased for $0.0363 or 0.00000093 BTC on major exchanges. Verso has a total market cap of $2.87 million and $86,793.00 worth of Verso was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002562 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001852 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.08 or 0.00043750 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0605 or 0.00000155 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,598.45 or 0.06655843 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38,801.07 or 0.99387493 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.96 or 0.00043449 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.14 or 0.00046472 BTC.

Verso Coin Profile

Verso’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 79,279,192 coins. Verso’s official Twitter account is @versofinance

Buying and Selling Verso

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verso directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Verso should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Verso using one of the exchanges listed above.

