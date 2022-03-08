Vertcoin Price Reaches $0.24 on Major Exchanges (VTC)

Vertcoin (CURRENCY:VTC) traded up 1.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on March 8th. One Vertcoin coin can now be bought for about $0.24 or 0.00000625 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Vertcoin has a total market cap of $15.40 million and $41,197.00 worth of Vertcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Vertcoin has traded 14.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

MonaCoin (MONA) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00002485 BTC.

Zcoin (XZC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $4.23 or 0.00022429 BTC.

AICHAIN (AIT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000008 BTC.

CoinZoom (ZOOM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $225,092.29 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Coinversation (CTO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000626 BTC.

About Vertcoin

Vertcoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2RE hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 10th, 2014. Vertcoin’s total supply is 63,647,310 coins. Vertcoin’s official website is vertcoin.org . The Reddit community for Vertcoin is /r/vertcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Vertcoin’s official message board is medium.com/vertcoin-blog . Vertcoin’s official Twitter account is @vertcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Vertcoin (VTC) is a cryptographic currency, similar to Bitcoin and Litecoin, with one major difference – Vertcoin believes that everyone who has a personal computer should be able to join the Vertcoin network. Vertcoin is a Litecoin Fork, that in turn is a Bitcoin Fork. Vertcoin is also the first cryptocurrency to implement Stealth Addresses, a new technology for providing privacy on the public ledger. The block reward reduction is made every block to retarget difficulty with Kimoto's Gravity Well algorithm. “

Vertcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vertcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vertcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Vertcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

