Victoria’s Secret (NYSE:VSCO) Sets New 12-Month Low at $41.12

Victoria’s Secret (NYSE:VSCO – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $41.12 and last traded at $41.51, with a volume of 6266 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $42.34.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on VSCO. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Victoria’s Secret in a research note on Monday, January 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $59.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Victoria’s Secret from $85.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Victoria’s Secret in a report on Friday. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Victoria’s Secret from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Victoria’s Secret from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.27.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.88. The business’s 50 day moving average is $55.94 and its 200-day moving average is $55.91.

Victoria’s Secret (NYSE:VSCO – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Victoria’s Secret will post 6.91 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Utah Retirement Systems bought a new position in shares of Victoria’s Secret during the third quarter worth about $778,000. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp acquired a new stake in Victoria’s Secret in the third quarter worth about $3,039,000. Voya Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Victoria’s Secret in the third quarter worth about $1,068,000. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in Victoria’s Secret in the third quarter worth about $1,678,000. Finally, Engrave Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Victoria’s Secret in the third quarter worth about $1,082,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.37% of the company’s stock.

Victoria’s Secret & Co is an intimate specialty retailer offering assortment of modern, fashion-inspired collections including signature bras, panties, lingerie, casual sleepwear and athleisure, as well as prestige fragrances and body care. Victoria’s Secret & Co is based in COLUMBUS, Ohio.

