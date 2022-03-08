Victrex (OTCMKTS:VTXPF) Sets New 12-Month Low at $24.00

Victrex plc (OTCMKTS:VTXPF – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $24.00 and last traded at $24.00, with a volume of 71 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.00.

VTXPF has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Victrex from GBX 2,900 ($38.00) to GBX 2,800 ($36.69) and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Victrex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on Victrex from GBX 2,170 ($28.43) to GBX 2,150 ($28.17) and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Victrex has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,663.67.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.99 and a current ratio of 4.24. The business has a 50 day moving average of $28.30 and a 200 day moving average of $31.53.

Victrex Plc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and marketing of polymers. It operates through the Industrial and Medical segments. The Industrial segment focuses on the automotive, aerospace, electronics, and energy markets. The Medical segment offers specialist solutions for medical device manufacturers.

