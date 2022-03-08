Vidya Market Capitalization Achieves $7.13 Million (VIDYA)

Vidya (CURRENCY:VIDYA) traded 3.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on March 8th. During the last week, Vidya has traded down 10.8% against the U.S. dollar. Vidya has a market cap of $7.13 million and $162,752.00 worth of Vidya was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Vidya coin can now be purchased for about $0.18 or 0.00000467 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002581 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002578 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.24 or 0.00034150 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.74 or 0.00105073 BTC.

About Vidya

Vidya (VIDYA) is a coin. Its genesis date was August 22nd, 2020. Vidya’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 39,387,206 coins. The official website for Vidya is team3d.io . Vidya’s official Twitter account is @team3d_official and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The project is designed to provide an emotion-driven, high-stakes entertainment experience through a new environment for crypto and traditional gamers – that brings real-world consequences to in-game decisions. The project also claims to gamify DeFi – it puts out traditional games that use a valuable, market-backed ERC-20 token called Vidya (VIDYA) as a medium of exchange along with escrow smart contracts to handle wagers in match-based games. The ecosystem is claimed to also be capable of supporting the oft-seen economic experiments and financial mechanics of almost any other DeFi project, whether as mechanics within our games themselves or as financial platforms outside of them. “

Buying and Selling Vidya

