VIG (VIG) Price Hits $0.0010

VIG (CURRENCY:VIG) traded up 69.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on March 8th. VIG has a market cap of $858,935.98 and $308.00 worth of VIG was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, VIG has traded up 32.4% against the dollar. One VIG coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get VIG alerts:

ARPA Chain (ARPA) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0680 or 0.00000176 BTC.

TREASURE SEEDS (SEEDS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TheToken.Network (TTN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $4,721.83 or 0.10271776 BTC.

PsyOptions (PSY) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0990 or 0.00000257 BTC.

Psychic (PSY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Nole NPC (NPC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Echoin (EC) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000011 BTC.

CircleSwap (CIR) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000655 BTC.

VIG Profile

VIG is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256D hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 21st, 2018. VIG’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 890,578,355 coins. The official website for VIG is vigor.ai . The Reddit community for VIG is https://reddit.com/r/vigorstablecoin . VIG’s official Twitter account is @vigorprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Vigorish, or simply 'The Vig', is the amount charged by a bookmaker for taking a bet from a gambler. TheVig is a hybrid PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the SHA256D algorithm. “

VIG Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VIG directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade VIG should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy VIG using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for VIG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for VIG and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.