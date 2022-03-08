Viking Fund Management LLC Buys 1,000 Shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Viking Fund Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) by 50.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Viking Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $2,157,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Maverick Capital Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Lam Research by 57.3% during the 3rd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 270,922 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $154,195,000 after purchasing an additional 98,641 shares in the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,236,000. Laffer Tengler Investments raised its stake in shares of Lam Research by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments now owns 6,977 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,971,000 after purchasing an additional 1,081 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH raised its stake in shares of Lam Research by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 4,163 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,369,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC raised its stake in Lam Research by 79.4% in the 3rd quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 1,819 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,035,000 after acquiring an additional 805 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.60% of the company’s stock.

In other Lam Research news, SVP Seshasayee Varadarajan sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $712.50, for a total value of $7,125,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Richard A. Gottscho sold 537 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $560.50, for a total value of $300,988.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,737 shares of company stock valued at $8,178,989 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:LRCX traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $489.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32,633 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,232,590. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $616.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $614.93. The company has a market capitalization of $68.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.24, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 3.13 and a quick ratio of 2.34. Lam Research Co. has a twelve month low of $488.71 and a twelve month high of $731.85.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $8.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.51 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.41 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 78.38% and a net margin of 27.78%. Lam Research’s revenue was up 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $6.03 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Lam Research Co. will post 32.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be given a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.69%.

LRCX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group dropped their price target on Lam Research from $765.00 to $760.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $583.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 28th. StockNews.com upgraded Lam Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Lam Research from $720.00 to $650.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Lam Research from $597.00 to $627.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $719.30.

Lam Research Corp. engages in manufacturing and servicing of wafer processing semiconductor manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, and Taiwan. It offers thin film deposition, plasma etch, photoresist strip, and wafer cleaning.

