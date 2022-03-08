Viking Fund Management LLC Buys 2,000 Shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Viking Fund Management LLC lifted its holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) by 40.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,000 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $1,810,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of FedEx during the 3rd quarter worth about $219,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in shares of FedEx by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 46,592 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $13,900,000 after purchasing an additional 5,619 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of FedEx in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,848,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of FedEx by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,860,142 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $554,936,000 after purchasing an additional 281,250 shares during the period. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of FedEx in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $209,000. 77.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FDX. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $343.00 price objective on FedEx in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on FedEx from $299.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Cowen increased their target price on FedEx from $283.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Stephens lifted their target price on FedEx from $330.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $297.00 target price on FedEx and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $313.48.

FDX traded down $0.16 on Tuesday, hitting $200.93. The company had a trading volume of 32,475 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,238,645. The company has a market cap of $53.24 billion, a PE ratio of 11.08, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.31. FedEx Co. has a 12-month low of $200.64 and a 12-month high of $319.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $241.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $242.98.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 16th. The shipping service provider reported $4.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.28 by $0.55. FedEx had a return on equity of 20.06% and a net margin of 5.49%. The company had revenue of $23.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.83 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that FedEx Co. will post 20.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FedEx declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, December 16th that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the shipping service provider to reacquire up to 7.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 7th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 4th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.53%.

FedEx Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of a portfolio of transportation, e-commerce, and business services. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other & Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

