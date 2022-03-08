Viking Fund Management LLC Has $1.18 Million Stock Position in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. (NYSE:SOI)

Viking Fund Management LLC trimmed its position in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. (NYSE:SOI – Get Rating) by 18.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 180,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,000 shares during the quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC owned approximately 0.39% of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure worth $1,179,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 8.4% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 38,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after buying an additional 2,952 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 11.1% during the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 36,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 3,670 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 34.3% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 14,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 3,691 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 5.6% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 78,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $765,000 after purchasing an additional 4,185 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 270.3% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 5,138 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 49.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure stock traded up $0.52 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $11.12. The company had a trading volume of 7,136 shares, compared to its average volume of 279,614. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.66. The stock has a market cap of $508.87 million, a PE ratio of -265.00 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.77 and a quick ratio of 2.71. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.11 and a 1-year high of $15.07.

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure (NYSE:SOI – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 20th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.03. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure had a negative net margin of 0.55% and a negative return on equity of 0.70%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.05) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. will post 0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 7th will be paid a $0.105 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 4th. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.78%. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio is presently -1,050.00%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on SOI shares. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $9.75 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday, February 26th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture of patented mobile proppant management systems that unload, store, and deliver proppant at oil and natural gas well sites. Its products include Mobile Proppant and Mobile Chemical Management Systems, and Inventory Management Software.

