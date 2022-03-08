Viking Fund Management LLC Purchases Shares of 50,000 CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP)

Viking Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 50,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,396,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 17.1% in the 3rd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,635 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in CenterPoint Energy by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 13,090 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $322,000 after buying an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC increased its position in CenterPoint Energy by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 9,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC increased its position in CenterPoint Energy by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 56,891 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,400,000 after buying an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC increased its position in CenterPoint Energy by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 11,094 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 91.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on CNP shares. UBS Group upgraded CenterPoint Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded CenterPoint Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $31.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Citigroup raised their price target on CenterPoint Energy from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Scotiabank assumed coverage on CenterPoint Energy in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut CenterPoint Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CenterPoint Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.85.

Shares of CNP stock traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $28.62. The stock had a trading volume of 93,860 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,142,407. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $20.59 and a one year high of $29.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $27.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.71, a PEG ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.92.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.72 billion. CenterPoint Energy had a return on equity of 14.46% and a net margin of 17.79%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.29 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 17th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 16th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. CenterPoint Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.09%.

CenterPoint Energy, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: Houston Electric Transmission & Distribution (T&D), Indiana Electric Integrated, Natural Gas Distribution, Energy Services, Infrastructure Services, Midstream Investments, and Corporate and Other.

