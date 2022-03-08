Viking Fund Management LLC Raises Holdings in Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE)

Viking Fund Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE – Get Rating) by 81.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares during the period. Viking Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Ameren were worth $1,780,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new stake in Ameren during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of Ameren by 47.9% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 469 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ameren in the 3rd quarter worth $48,000. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ameren in the 3rd quarter worth $55,000. Finally, First Command Bank purchased a new position in shares of Ameren in the 3rd quarter worth $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Ameren alerts:

In other Ameren news, CFO Michael L. Moehn sold 2,925 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.69, for a total transaction of $250,643.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Warner L. Baxter sold 27,345 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.21, for a total value of $2,330,067.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 98,171 shares of company stock valued at $8,490,103. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AEE has been the topic of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Ameren from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Ameren from $90.00 to $87.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Ameren from $96.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.57.

NYSE:AEE traded down $1.54 on Tuesday, reaching $88.03. 13,468 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,081,301. Ameren Co. has a 12 month low of $72.88 and a 12 month high of $90.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $86.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $85.79. The firm has a market cap of $22.69 billion, a PE ratio of 23.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.34.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.01). Ameren had a return on equity of 10.31% and a net margin of 15.48%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Ameren Co. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be given a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 8th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.68%. This is a positive change from Ameren’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. Ameren’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.29%.

About Ameren (Get Rating)

Ameren Corp. is a public utility holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and natural gas services. It operates through the following segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, Ameren Transmission, and Other. The Ameren Transmission segment consists of the aggregated electric transmission businesses of Ameren Illinois and Ameren Transmission Company of Illinois (ATXI).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ameren Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameren and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.