Viking Fund Management LLC Raises Holdings in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

Viking Fund Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating) by 16.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,900 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Viking Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Generac were worth $1,021,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GNRC. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Generac by 2,700.0% in the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 84 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in Generac by 462.5% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 90 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Generac during the third quarter valued at $47,000. Bbva USA lifted its position in Generac by 22.1% during the third quarter. Bbva USA now owns 166 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Generac by 57.8% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 183 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GNRC traded up $1.86 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $314.21. The stock had a trading volume of 9,695 shares, compared to its average volume of 910,294. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market cap of $20.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $301.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $380.74. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $251.74 and a 52-week high of $524.31.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The technology company reported $2.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. Generac had a return on equity of 34.50% and a net margin of 14.73%. Generac’s quarterly revenue was up 40.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.12 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 11.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on GNRC shares. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Generac from $500.00 to $415.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Generac from $471.00 to $400.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Generac in a report on Friday, January 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $481.00 target price on the stock. OTR Global cut Generac to a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on Generac from $500.00 to $425.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Generac presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $465.00.

In other Generac news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.49, for a total value of $1,572,450.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CMO Russell S. Minick sold 11,389 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.01, for a total transaction of $3,621,815.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 51,283 shares of company stock valued at $15,050,425 in the last quarter. 2.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Generac Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of power generation equipment and other power products. It operates through the following segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment includes the legacy Generac, and the impact of acquisitions that are based in the U.S. and Canada.

