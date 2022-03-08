Viking Fund Management LLC Raises Position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Viking Fund Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) by 11.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 50,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $2,809,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in USB. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in U.S. Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. S.A. Mason LLC bought a new stake in U.S. Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in U.S. Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in U.S. Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Institutional investors own 73.89% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Bancorp stock traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $53.30. 261,318 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,338,259. U.S. Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $52.47 and a fifty-two week high of $63.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.41, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $5.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.74 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 33.14% and a return on equity of 16.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.95 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.45%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.08%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on USB. UBS Group started coverage on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $74.00 to $69.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Odeon Capital Group raised shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $73.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $66.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.19.

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

