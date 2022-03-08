Vincerx Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:VINC) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Vincerx Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:VINC – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $27.20.
Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Vincerx Pharma in a report on Friday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Vincerx Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of Vincerx Pharma in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Vincerx Pharma in a research report on Friday, January 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Vincerx Pharma in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock.
In related news, Director Laura I. Bushnell purchased 2,402 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.48 per share, with a total value of $25,172.96. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ahmed Md Hamdy purchased 6,450 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.02 per share, with a total value of $64,629.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 12,269 shares of company stock worth $125,024. Corporate insiders own 49.00% of the company’s stock.
Shares of VINC stock opened at $4.51 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $7.20. Vincerx Pharma has a twelve month low of $4.31 and a twelve month high of $26.75.
About Vincerx Pharma
Vincerx Pharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops new therapies to address unmet medical needs for the treatment of cancer. The company's lead product candidate is VIP152 that is in Phase I clinical trials to treat solid tumors. Its preclinical stage product candidates include VIP217 for solid tumors; VIP236 to treat multiple solid tumors; VIP943 for the treatment of leukemia and myelodysplastic syndrome; and VIP924 for treating B-cell malignancies.
