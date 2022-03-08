Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM) Major Shareholder Sells $680,501.16 in Stock

Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM – Get Rating) major shareholder Bx Guidon Topco Llc sold 22,593 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.12, for a total transaction of $680,501.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Bx Guidon Topco Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Viper Energy Partners alerts:

On Friday, March 4th, Bx Guidon Topco Llc sold 125,336 shares of Viper Energy Partners stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.92, for a total transaction of $3,750,053.12.

On Thursday, February 24th, Bx Guidon Topco Llc sold 123,000 shares of Viper Energy Partners stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.38, for a total transaction of $3,490,740.00.

Viper Energy Partners stock traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $29.05. 1,143,438 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 814,059. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 4.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.24 and a beta of 2.22. Viper Energy Partners LP has a 12 month low of $14.24 and a 12 month high of $30.86. The business’s 50-day moving average is $26.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.30.

Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.16. Viper Energy Partners had a net margin of 11.48% and a return on equity of 2.21%. The business had revenue of $165.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $125.77 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.12 earnings per share. Viper Energy Partners’s revenue was up 117.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Viper Energy Partners LP will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. This is a boost from Viper Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. Viper Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 241.03%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 36.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 156,683 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,339,000 after purchasing an additional 41,735 shares during the last quarter. Wexford Capital LP acquired a new position in Viper Energy Partners in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $347,140,000. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Viper Energy Partners by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 49,008 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,044,000 after buying an additional 729 shares during the period. Allstate Corp lifted its holdings in Viper Energy Partners by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 31,551 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $672,000 after buying an additional 3,452 shares during the period. Finally, Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Viper Energy Partners by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC now owns 1,565,804 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $33,367,000 after buying an additional 204,257 shares during the period. 37.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VNOM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Viper Energy Partners in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Viper Energy Partners has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.29.

Viper Energy Partners Company Profile (Get Rating)

Viper Energy Partners LP engages in the acquisition of oil and natural gas properties. It owns, acquires, and exploits oil and natural gas properties in North America. The company was founded on February 27, 2014 and is headquartered in Midland, TX.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Viper Energy Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viper Energy Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.