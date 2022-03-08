Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $6.87 Billion

Wall Street analysts forecast that Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) will announce $6.87 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Twelve analysts have issued estimates for Visa’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $6.67 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $7.23 billion. Visa reported sales of $5.73 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 19.9%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Visa will report full-year sales of $28.72 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $28.16 billion to $29.53 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $32.70 billion, with estimates ranging from $31.91 billion to $33.73 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Visa.

Get Visa alerts:

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.11. Visa had a net margin of 51.59% and a return on equity of 40.11%. The firm had revenue of $7.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.42 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on V. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Visa from $280.00 to $283.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Visa from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $210.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Visa from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Erste Group raised Visa to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on Visa from $265.00 to $281.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $267.54.

In other Visa news, CAO James H. Hoffmeister sold 1,737 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.49, for a total transaction of $402,098.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.90, for a total value of $2,024,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 37,396 shares of company stock valued at $8,182,755 over the last quarter. 0.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in V. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Visa in the 3rd quarter valued at $373,000. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. raised its stake in Visa by 46.6% in the 2nd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 58,648 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $13,730,000 after acquiring an additional 18,637 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in Visa by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 373,261 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $87,276,000 after acquiring an additional 36,098 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Visa by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 41,708,994 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $9,752,396,000 after acquiring an additional 533,415 shares during the period. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in Visa by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,568,570 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $839,638,000 after acquiring an additional 329,657 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.28% of the company’s stock.

V opened at $190.70 on Tuesday. Visa has a fifty-two week low of $190.04 and a fifty-two week high of $252.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $218.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $218.32. The company has a market capitalization of $365.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.93.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th were given a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.83%.

About Visa (Get Rating)

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machine (ATM).

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Visa (V)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.