Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Sold by Riverbridge Partners LLC

Riverbridge Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 228,839 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 6,918 shares during the period. Riverbridge Partners LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $49,592,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. acquired a new stake in Visa in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Visa by 236.8% in the third quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 128 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Visa by 46.5% in the third quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 148 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. CKW Financial Group bought a new stake in Visa in the third quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Core Alternative Capital bought a new stake in Visa in the third quarter valued at $55,000. 81.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Visa alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Visa from $305.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Visa from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Visa in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $275.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Visa from $275.00 to $283.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $267.54.

In related news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.00, for a total value of $1,944,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CAO James H. Hoffmeister sold 1,737 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.49, for a total value of $402,098.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 37,396 shares of company stock valued at $8,182,755. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Visa stock traded up $1.70 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $192.40. 464,055 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,288,132. The stock has a market cap of $368.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.42, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40. Visa Inc. has a twelve month low of $190.04 and a twelve month high of $252.67. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $218.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $218.32.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $7.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.79 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 40.11% and a net margin of 51.59%. The firm’s revenue was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.42 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 7.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th were issued a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.83%.

About Visa (Get Rating)

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machine (ATM).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.